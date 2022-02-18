हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha breaks into a sizzling dance on Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo song at airport - Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's airport dance: The 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge' from Beast went viral with fans making videos of their own dance versions. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South stunner Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fab dancer and that we all have seen in the super successful Oo Oo Antavama song recently. She is also an avid social media user, so her latest post on Instagram went viral for all the right reasons. 

On a late-night flight day, Samantha grooved to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's chartbuster song Halamithi Habibo from Beast. Sam captioned the post reading: Just another late night flight … NOT!! 
Rhythm for tonight be
#HalamithiHabibo
This song is beyond lit #Beast
@anirudhofficial 
#ThalapathyVijay
@nelsondilipkumar @hegdepooja
@jagadish_palanisamy

Wearing a denim jacket, grey bustier and black ripped jeans, Samantha rocked her airport look and with that dance, we are already her fan!

The 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge' from Beast makers also went viral with many fans making videos of their own dance versions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Beast is a Tamil black comedy action-thriller film written and directed by Nelson. It has been produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Vijay with Pooja Hegde in lead roles with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao in supporting roles.

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will hit the screens on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Puthandu.

 

