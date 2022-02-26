हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 12 years of lights, camera, action, calls her fans 'the most loyal in the world'!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave', in which she starred opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her happiness over the completion of 12 years in the movie industry. As she thanked her fans, she calls them 'the most loyal fans in the world'.

In a heartfelt note, the 'Shakuntalam' actress wrote on her social media profiles, "Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry."

"It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world", Samantha's note reads.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave', in which she starred opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

Samantha's filmography includes super hit movies from Telugu and Tamil languages. 'Atharintiki Daaredi', 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu', 'Manam', 'Aa aa', 'Eega', 'Oh Baby', 'Majili' and others are among Samantha's super hit movies in Telugu.

Her appearance in 'Theri', 'Mersal', and other Tamil movies brought much craze for her in Tamil as well.

Samantha's OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee in 'The Family Man' series, brought huge critical acclaim.

Her last appearance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster pan-India movie 'Pushpa', in a special song 'Oo Antava' made her one of the most happening actresses in India.

 

