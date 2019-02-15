Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Chaitanya starrer 'Majili' teaser out!

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers of Majili movie have unveiled the teaser of the film. Directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame, the film has Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

The teaser starts with Naga Chaitanya trying his hand in cricket in a playground and that is where he sees his love and this role is played by Divyansha Kaushik. They will fall in love and in the background, you can already listen to a person scolding Chaya and telling him that one last chance is given to him.

This is the first and young avatar of Chaitanya and the second as a middle-aged man with the beard.

He makes a good impression in both the roles. In this role, which is like the next phase of his life, he will be seen married to Samantha and they will be having disputes in between them.

Actress Samantha is seen in a middle-class Telugu girl whose role is packed with innocence and loves her husband unconditionally. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the emotions in the teaser are handled well. Divyansha Kaushik is the second female lead role. The film comes with the caption ‘There Is Love… There Is Pain’ music is composed by Gopi Sundar and suits perfectly to the pleasing visuals while Vishnu Sarma’s cinematography’s outstanding.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing ‘Majili’ under Shine Screens banner, the production values are grand and top notch. Majili is slated for release on April 5th.

Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali and others will be seen playing key roles in this film.