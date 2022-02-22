Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at troll who asks her 'have you reproduced?', directs him to GOOGLE!

New Delhi: The absolutely stunning actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu schooled a troll recently who used incorrect English and asked an inappropriate question. She shut him with an epic reply.

Samantha recently conducted an ‘Ask me Anything' session on Instagram and that's where she answered many queries of her fans. While some asked great questions which the actress answered, one of the users asked, "Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you." To this, the actress replied, "How to use ‘reproduce’ in a sentence. Should have googled that first?"

Another one asked her, if she would direct a movie in the future, Samantha replied, "I’ve learnt lately to never say never."

Samantha recently shared the first look poster of her upcoming mythology-based movie 'Shakuntalam', which is directed by Gunasekhar and is in its final leg of the post-production phase now.

'Shakuntalam' is expected to be released soon, as the post-production work is going on at a high pace.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news ever since her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya was announced in via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.