SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Climbs 600 Steps Barefoot, Prays to Palani Murugan

She also lit a camphor diya and tweeted on the same. She was accompanied by her 'Jaanu' movie director C. Premkumar and other friends.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The actor, who suffers from Myositis, an autoimmune disease condition that causes acute muscular pain, has started shooting for the web series 'Citadel' in which she shares screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbed 600 steps of the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu on February 13 draped in an all-white churidar-kurta and offered prayers at the temple.

She also lit a camphor diya and tweeted on the same. She was accompanied by her 'Jaanu' movie director C. Premkumar and other friends.

The actor, who suffers from Myositis, an autoimmune disease condition that causes acute muscular pain, has started shooting for the web series 'Citadel' in which she shares screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

'Citadel' is the Indian version of the international sci-fi action web series of the same name created by the Russo Brothers. In the international series, Priyanka Chopra plays the lead.

The Indian web series is directed by the director duo Raj and DK, who had helmed the popular web series, 'The Family Man', in which Samantha played the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil militant.

She had recently tweeted: "I am thrilled to be part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers AGBO. I am also looking forwar to working with Varun for the first time. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you are around him."

Samantha is awaiting the release of her Telugu mythological movie 'Shakunthalam' in which she shares the screen with Prakash Raj and Dev Mohan. The movie is to be released on April 14.

