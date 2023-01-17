Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her muscles in gym after being called ‘weak’, says, ‘Not so delicate’

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left everyone impressed with her performance in ‘Yashoda’ and took over the entire social media universe by storm. Now, she is all set for her upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’. There has been a lot of rumours about Samantha being weak or taking a break from work due to Myositis, however, the actress has time and again quashed such rumours.

Now, recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her fitness trainer Junaid Sheikh which she captioned as, “Not so delicate.”

See the pic shared by Samantha

Recently, a verified Twitter handle posted a picture of the actress from the trailer launch event of 'Shaakuntalam' and wrote on the picture: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

To this, she hit back by saying, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow.”

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in 'Oo Antava' song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India's Most Popular Female Stars.

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kushi’, besides ‘Citadel’.