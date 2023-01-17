topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her muscles in gym after being called ‘weak’, says, ‘Not so delicate’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her fitness trainer Junaid Sheikh which she captioned as, “Not so delicate.”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her muscles in gym after being called ‘weak’, says, ‘Not so delicate’

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left everyone impressed with her performance in ‘Yashoda’ and took over the entire social media universe by storm. Now, she is all set for her upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’. There has been a lot of rumours about Samantha being weak or taking a break from work due to Myositis, however, the actress has time and again quashed such rumours.

Now, recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her fitness trainer Junaid Sheikh which she captioned as, “Not so delicate.” 

See the pic shared by Samantha

Recently, a verified Twitter handle posted a picture of the actress from the trailer launch event of 'Shaakuntalam' and wrote on the picture: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again." 

To this, she hit back by saying, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow.” 

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time. 

Meanwhile, on the work front,  Samantha ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in 'Oo Antava' song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India's Most Popular Female Stars.  

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kushi’, besides ‘Citadel’. 

Live Tv

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu myositisSamantha new picsSamantha gym picsSamantha Shaakuntalam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?