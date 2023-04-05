Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Candid On 'Shaakuntalam', Says 'There's No Wall Between North And South Films'

Mumbai: Famous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come down to Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming film `Shaakuntalam`. In the recent years, as the barrier between North and South films has been diminishing, Samantha talked about how there is no wall between the two industries.

Samantha told ANI, "There`s no wall between North and South films now. I don`t want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages."

`Shaakuntalam` is based on a popular Indian play `Shakuntala` by Kalidasa. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

When asked about the movie, Samantha said, "It`s a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects." Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. Expressing her feeling, she said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film `Yashoda` which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film `Khusi` opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series `Citadel` alongside Varun Dhawan.