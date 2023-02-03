topStoriesenglish2569234
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives us a Tour of her Work-Filled January in her Recent Post

The last picture from her carousal is a message she shared about self-love and motivation. And indicating how she got back on her feet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of India's favourite and most popular actresses. After impressing us with her hot dance number 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise, which still continues to be a rage, and her action avatar in Yashoda she has left us all super excited for her upcoming projects all the more. And her January was all about work!

Samantha recently shared a picture dump of her January on her social media. She has posted several pictures including the one where can be seen spending time with the team of Citadel, it captures how happy and excited they all are which is followed by her picture of her latest look from Citadel announcement that just went live yesterday, leaving everyone super excited to see her as a part of this international spy universe. Another picture sees her in the look for the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam and also a picture of her workout from the gym. There's no doubt that the actress is now at work in full force with nothing stopping her. 

She titled the post, "January"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The last picture from her carousal is a message she shared about self-love and motivation. And indicating how she got back on her feet. She had earlier opened up about a skin ailment, Myositis that she had got but is now clearly back with full force, we can see there is no stopping for the most popular actress in India. 

On the work front, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including the Disney-like fairytale film, Shaakuntalam and the romantic comedy, Kushi, besides Citadel.

