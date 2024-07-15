Advertisement
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About How THIS Thing Helped Her Overcome Divorce With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about how life has been hard after divorce and Myositis; admits she wished to never have these three years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true living example of rising from the phoenix. The actress was diagnosed with a rare deadly disease named Myositis three years ago soon after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. However, the Pushpa actress survived and cemented herself as the strongest woman. But was the journey easy, not at all. Samantha confessed in her latest with Elle India that she wished to never have the last three years of her life. 

Samantha in her interview said," We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here... call it a spiritual awakening."


Samantha talks about how spirituality played an important role in dealing with her personal life.


Samantha who often keeps posting about her personal progress on her social media revealed how she overcame things in her life through spirituality. "Spirituality has been extremely integral to my personal growth, and it translates into my work. It influences all aspects of my life — communication, perception, and handling of conflict. Spirituality has been the strength I needed to overcome many obstacles. In today’s world, you need spirituality more than ever because there’s so much pain and sickness. I believe that spirituality can be your best friend and an endless source of strength."


Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage and got legally separated in 2022 reportedly.

