Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares new post about letting go and acceptance

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split a few days back on social media by sharing identical posts.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares new post about letting go and acceptance
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is an avid social media user is often seen sharing motivational quotes expressing her feelings about the world. 

Now, once again Sam has shared a quote which helps you to understand the acceptance in life. 

sam

Sharing the quote in her Instagram Story, she wrote ‘Acceptance’ as the caption of her post. 

The quote was by Cheryl Strayed that read, “Most things will be okay, but not everything will be. Sometimes you will put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you'll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split a few days back on social media by sharing identical posts. 

The rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga's film Love Story with Sai Pallavi was released on September 30, 2021.
 

 

