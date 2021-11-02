Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares post on never giving up, not being perfect: 'I am a warrior'

New Delhi: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new post which she talks about different things which she feels important in her life.

Expressing her deep feelings, she shared of not being perfect and never giving up. This post has come after a month as she announced her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya.

She shared this post in her Instagram story and also wrote, #mymommasaid' in the picture.

The image which was shared by Sam had a motivational quote onto it, which read, “I am strong I am resilient I'm not perfect I'm the perfect me I never give up I am loving I am determined I am fierce I am human I am a warrior.”

Her post has garnered a lot of appreciations from her friends from the industry and her fans.

Recently, Sam visited Dubai and shared videos on her Instagram handle from her international trip. Earlier to this she also went on a Char Dham Yatra and visited all the four pilgrimage sites- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

She even mentioned in her post that it was her dream to go on a Char Dham Yatra and finally she has completed it.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.