हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares powerful image amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a cryptic but powerful message on social media amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares powerful image amid Ukraine-Russia crisis
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a cryptic but powerful message on social media amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

 

The 'Majili' actor posted a black-and-white picture of a little girl, whose shirt bore the following message: 'Birthplace: Earth, Race: Human, Politics: Freedom, Religion: Love'.
Samantha added a caption that read, "Reminder" and put a white heart emoji to it. White is often signified as a symbol of peace and harmony.

Though the actor did not publically say or post anything, the timing of her post and the text of the girl's shirt indicated that this may be the 'Rangasthalam' actor's viewpoint or stand on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis that has shaken the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha had recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle, celebrating and cherishing her journey. 

 

The 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actor was last seen in a special dance number for the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

She is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samantha Ruth Prabhusharespowerful imageUkraine-Russia crisisSocial mediacryptic post
Next
Story

Prabhas reveals why he isn't married yet!

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine