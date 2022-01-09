Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about mental health issues, thanks her counselors, friends for their support!

New Delhi: Samantha has spoken about the importance of mental health as she recounted her own struggle with mental health issues.

Samantha was invited as the chief guest for the launch of the 'Psychiatry at your doorstep' initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation.

Being in the spotlight for the issues in her private life right now, Samantha has provided a window into how she has handled those issues.

Samantha, who spoke at the event opened up about her mental health struggles and how many people helped her overcome those problems.

The 'Rangasthalam' actress said, "There should be no inhibitions about seeking help when you are mentally disturbed. In my case, I was able to overcome my mental health issues only with the help of my counselors and friends."

The actress also stressed the point that seeking help from psychiatrists must be normalised. "Like how we go to a doctor for physical injuries, we also should consult doctors if our heart gets hurt", she said.

"If I am successful for the next part of my life, it is not because I was strong. But it is because many people around me helped me to be strong", Samantha affirms.

"A lot of people are spending a lot of time and effort to help. It's time for all of us to do our bit as well," the 'Oh Baby' actress added.

