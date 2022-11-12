Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks her trainer Junaid Shaikh, says 'you didn`t let me give up and I know you...'

Chennai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has penned a post of gratitude to her trainer Junaid Shaikh for not letting her give up during testing times. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: "Junaid Shaikh has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today, he did, to celebrate Yashoda`s success and especially the action scenes."

"The last few months you have been among the few people who have seen it all... my lowest of lows, through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies, through it all." "You didn`t let me give up and I know you won`t let me ever give up. Thank you," she wrote.

Here is the post shared by the Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Samantha is currently undergoing treatment for an auto-immune condition called Myositis. Myositis is a condition wherein one`s own immune system attacks one`s own muscles.