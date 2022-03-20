हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to perform action scenes under Hollywood stunt choreographer in ‘Yashoda’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready for her upcoming movie 'Yashoda', in which she will perform some difficult stunts.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to perform action scenes under Hollywood stunt choreographer in 'Yashoda'
Pic Courtesy: IANS

NEW DELHI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready for her upcoming movie 'Yashoda', in which she will perform some difficult stunts.

Yannick Ben, a Hollywood stuntman, has been brought in to train and choreograph stunts for the 'Oh Baby' actress.

 

Samantha, who had earlier worked with Yannick Ben for popular web series 'The Family Man 2', has come together with the stunt coordinator for another time.

Touted to be a thriller, 'Yashoda' will have Samantha essaying a titular role, for which she will now perform a few stunts. The excited actress posed with her stunt coordinator Yannick, as she begins for the high-octane sequences.

 

'Yashoda' is directed by debutant director duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, 'Yashoda' will have Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role as well.

The makers of 'Yashoda' aim to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously.

