Samantha Ruth Prabhu Totally Slays The Burqa Look In 'Kushi,' Fans Are In Love

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most beautiful and talented actress in Indian cinema and never fails to leave a mark. The Pan India actress has continued to mesmerize fans and audiences with her distinct charm, appearance, and exceptional performance, and with her recently released blockbuster romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, the actress has made a delible mark on audiences' hearts.

Everyone is loving her performance as the character of Aaradhya. Besides her exceptional performance, the actress has also aced her look in the film, especially the look of her in 'Burkha' was the biggest attention of the film. The actress delved herself into the character, and her fashion choice in the film went well with the character.

Since her character in Kushi had so many layers, the actress kept a balance between every appearance, and from the saree and salavar to the Muslim traditional looks of Burqa, she nailed the look in every attire with her effortless personality, and she looked absolutely beautiful in every look. She has made it clear that she can carry every look, be it Indian, traditional, or the Burqa look. Samantha has influenced the girls of today's generation with her positive approach, life journey, and fashion choices.

The youth of today look to her as an inspiration. She carried the innocence, grace, and beauty of the character so well with her performance and the attire that she brought life to the character.

Following the blockbuster performance of the film in theaters, Kushi was recently released on the leading OTT platform. The film received rave reviews on the digital release, and the netizens are in all praise for Samantha's beautiful chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda in the film, and the fans are going gaga over her innocence and appearance. Having proven her mettle on a wide level, the actress has become a household name, and the masses always look forward to watching more of her in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Kushi, is gearing up for the global release of her much-awaited show 'Citadel', co-starring Varun Dhawan.