Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam', drops pic

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday said she has finished dubbing for her upcoming multilingual mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up mythological drama &#039;Shaakuntalam&#039;, drops pic
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday said she has finished dubbing for her upcoming multilingual mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam'.

In the film, written and directed by Gunasekhar, 'The Family Man 2' star reportedly features as the legendary princess Shakuntala.

Samantha took to Instagram and posted a picture from the dubbing studio, writing, "And it's a wrap!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
'Shaakuntalam' also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu and Sachin Khedekar among others. Produced by Neelima Guna, the film went into production last year. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Samantha will also be seen in Tamil romantic comedy 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and Telugu sci-fi thriller 'Yashoda'.

She last featured in a special appearance in the "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" song from the pan India blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" (2021).

