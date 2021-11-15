हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look as 'Khatija' in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all set to play the character of 'Khatija' in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', has now shared the first look from the film.     

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look as 'Khatija' in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' out
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Samantha plays a character called 'Khatija' in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', the makers announced on Monday.

Releasing the first look of Samantha's character in the film an hour after the team had announced the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film as 'RAMBO', director Vignesh Shivan said, "Soo happy to be presenting the ever gorgeous Samantha Prabhu as Khatija in our film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'."

 

Taking to Twitter, Samantha tweeted the first look poster of her character and said, "Khatija! Can't wait for you all to watch this one."

Director Shivan has disclosed that the much-awaited film will release in theatres this December.

 

The film, which features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles, has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

 

