Samantha thanks Allu Arjun for success of her item number in 'Pushpa'

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who allured the audience with her sensuous dance moves in 'Pushpa', is currently being lauded for her screen presence in the item song.

'Oo Antava' being her first special song, Samantha said that she was reluctant to do it, but Allu Arjun's motivation made her grab this opportunity.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' is one of the most hyped movies in India right now. Samantha, who struck the right chords with her item number, thanks Allu Arjun for assuring her to take up the song.

"There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do 'Oo Antava'", Samantha said.

"Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun", the 'Ye Mayachesave' actress said.

Allu Arjun and Samantha shared their screen presence in Trivikram Srinivas' super hit movie 'S/O Satyamurthy' earlier.

Samantha is currently working on two multilingual projects, while she has been offered a couple of Bollywood ventures, which are to be announced soon.

