Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha's dance number 'Pushpa' lands in legal trouble, case filed against 'Oo Antava'

According to reports, a case has been filed against Samantha's special dance number 'Oo Antava' by a men's association. The lawsuit has been filed against the song for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals. 

Samantha&#039;s dance number &#039;Pushpa&#039; lands in legal trouble, case filed against &#039;Oo Antava&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set to arrive in theatres on December 17. However, ahead of its release, the film has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. 

Recently, the makers released the song 'Oo Antava' featuring southern sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special appearance. The song has generated enough buzz as this is Samantha's first-ever special dance number. However, the song has landed into controversy due to its lyrics and visuals.

According to reports, a case has been filed against Samantha's special dance number 'Oo Antava' by a men's association. Reportedly, the lawsuit has been filed against the song for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals. 

The song, which has been released in multiple languages is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the lyrics are penned by Viveka and Chandrabose. 

Watch the song below:

