Sandalwood drug scandal: Bengaluru Police arrests Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, two others

In the latest development, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of the Bengaluru police, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, on Friday arrested film actress Ragini Dwivedi along with two more persons, police said. "Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

Besides, the actress, two people named Rahul and Viren Khanna were also arrested, it said. Khanna is the main person who organises big parties where drugs are consumed. He was arrested from Delhi and taken into four days of police custody.

Earlier, the police conducted a raid at the residence of the popular Kannada actress. The officials reportedly seized Ragini's phone and laptop. She was initially interrogated at her home but later taken to CCB office for further inquiry.

On September 2 (Wednesday), the CCB officials summoned Kannada film industry's established actress Ragini Dwivedi and she was called for the questioning. However, she did not appear before the CCB on Thursday, expressing her inability to com due to very little time in hand. But she sent her lawyer on her behalf and later tweeted about it, promising to extend all the support of the police in this case.

Ragini had sought time from the police through her counsel. On September 3 (Thursday) evening, the CCB officials also arrested a person named Ravi.

According to sources, the CCB has sent summons to a few more famous Kannada film personalities, which has not yet been officially confirmed. But it is clear that as the investigation progresses, strings attached to the sandalwood industry (Kannada film industry) and the alleged drug racket will be busted.

The sandalwood industry drug scandal came to the limelight after Kannada filmmaker and late journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh made startling claims of knowing many secrets of the connection between drugs and Kannada film celebs.

Soon after Indrajit Lankesh's statement, the Bengaluru police came into action and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of Bengaluru interrogated him for around 2 hours. The CCB officials stated that 'Indrajit Lankesh mentioned some old incidents as well as revealed names of some people related to the industry. Although he has not yet presented any evidence, in this case, we are giving him time to present the evidence. The CCB will now investigate this matter in a legal manner."

Later speaking to the media, Lankesh said that he has given 15 names to the CCB which are directly or indirectly related to the drug scandal. Meanwhile, CCB has also stepped up its investigation in the case.