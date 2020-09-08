Sandalwood drug scandal: Kannada actress Sanjana Galrani arrested after CCB raids her residence

New Delhi: Another important arrest has been made in the Sandalwood drugs scandal. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of the Bengaluru police raided the residence of famous Kannada actress Sanjana Galrani on Tuesday morning and has been detained.

According to reports, after obtaining the search warrant from Court, the CCB raided her house in connection with the drugs conspiracy. She has been taken into custody for interrogation by CCB.

After Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjana is the second actress in CCB net. As per sources she was very close to Rahul ( another accused in the case ). He gave certain information to CCB about Sanjana.

Now, the CCB has stepped up is probe and search warrant has been issued to raid Viren Khanna's house. It has been learnt that along with other things, one fake uniform found with belt, cap, shoes and no stars have been found at Khanna's house.

Viren Khanna is the main person who organises big parties where drugs are consumed. He was arrested from Delhi and taken into four days of police custody.

According to sources, the CCB has sent summons to a few more famous Kannada film personalities, which has not yet been officially confirmed. But it is clear that as the investigation progresses, strings attached to the sandalwood industry (Kannada film industry) and the alleged drug racket will be busted.

The sandalwood industry drug scandal came to the limelight after Kannada filmmaker and late journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh made startling claims of knowing many secrets of the connection between drugs and Kannada film celebs.

Soon after Indrajit Lankesh's statement, the Bengaluru police came into action and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of Bengaluru interrogated him for around 2 hours. The CCB officials stated that 'Indrajit Lankesh mentioned some old incidents as well as revealed names of some people related to the industry. Although he has not yet presented any evidence, in this case, we are giving him time to present the evidence. The CCB will now investigate this matter in a legal manner."

Later speaking to the media, Lankesh said that he has given 15 names to the CCB which are directly or indirectly related to the drug scandal. Meanwhile, CCB has also stepped up its investigation in the sandalwood drug scandal.