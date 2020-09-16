Sandalwood drugs case: Kannada actor couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray interrogated by CCB

New Delhi: The nose has tightened on several actors in connection with the sensational drugs scandal in the sandalwood film industry. After a city court sent Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, four others to 14-day judicial custody besides extending the police remand of Sanjjana Galrani by three days, other names have also been summoned.

Famous Kannada actor couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray appeared before the Central Crime Bureau of the Bengaluru City Police (CCB) for interrogation on Wednesday. The CCB summoned them a day back after getting some vital information during the international from other accused.

Meanwhile, raids were conducted on properties owned by Aditya Alva, brother-in-law of Bollywood star, Vivek Oberoi and son of the late former minister, Jeevraj Alva.

The CCB stepped up its probe in the drugs scandal of Kannada movie industry.

The sandalwood industry drug scandal came to the limelight after Kannada filmmaker and late journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh made startling claims of knowing many secrets of the connection between drugs and Kannada film celebs.

Soon after Indrajit Lankesh's statement, the Bengaluru police came into action and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of Bengaluru interrogated him for around 2 hours. The CCB officials stated that 'Indrajit Lankesh mentioned some old incidents as well as revealed names of some people related to the industry. Although he has not yet presented any evidence, in this case, we are giving him time to present the evidence. The CCB will now investigate this matter in a legal manner."

Later speaking to the media, Lankesh said that he has given 15 names to the CCB which are directly or indirectly related to the drug scandal. Meanwhile, CCB has also stepped up its investigation in the sandalwood drug scandal.