Double Ismart First Look: Sanjay Dutt Rocks Ultra-Stylish Avatar

Actor Sanjay Dutt is popular among masses for his versatile performances and work in different genres. He has created a place for himself in the industry that is irreplaceable. Ever since his debut with Rocky in 1981, the actor continued to touch the heights of success and has been part of a number of hits. The actor is celebrating his birthday on July 29. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of one of his upcoming movies, Double iSmart, have dropped the poster. Double iSmart is a sequel to iSmart Shankar. With the release of the film’s poster, the makers have introduced Sanjay Dutt’s character as Big Bull.

Sanjay Dutt’s Look In Double Ismart Poster

Sanjay Dutt also shared the poster on his social media handle to treat his fans to the exciting update. Sharing the experience of being a part of the film, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz ðŸ¤— Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024ðŸ˜Š @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects”.



The poster shared by Sanjay Dutt shows him sporting a funky hairdo and a beard. He looks ultra-stylish in a grey suit, earrings, an expensive watch, and tattoos on his face and fingers. He can be seen smoking a cigar and has a number of guns pointed toward him.

Double Ismart’ Went On The Floors A Few Days Ago

Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart features Ram Pothineni in the lead role, besides Sanjay Dutt. The upcoming film went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai. The shoot began with the team filming an action sequence and Ram was given a stylish makeover for the movie.

Puri Jagannadh is known for presenting actors in the most appealing way. Reports are circulating that Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Double iSmart. Fans are already excited to witness Ram and Sanjay Dutt coming together.