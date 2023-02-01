Sanjay Dutt to Make Tamil Debut With ‘Thalapathy 67’, Trisha Krishnan Joins Cast

New Delhi: Recently production house 7 Screen Studio announced their next film project with Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67'. The film went on floors few days back. Now the production house has made another string of announcements with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan joining the cast of the film.

The makers of the action thriller 'Thalalathy 67' have kept the excitement about the film on the edge with exciting updates about the film. As the film has gone on the floors now the makers are also coping an exciting cast with Sanjay Dutt. Announcing the same they shared a poster of Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss."

Apart from this, the project will also have the sensational on-screen pair with Thalapathy Vijay sir and Trisha Krishnan together after a long 14 years for 'Thalalathy 67'. Bringing this announcement to the audience, the makers shared a beautiful picture of Trisha Krishnan and wrote, "Extremely happy to welcome @trishtrashers mam onboard for #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss."

'Thalalathy 67' is truly a special project as it marks the third collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay sir and 7 Screen Studio after giving two blockbusters, Master and Varisu. The project also marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success in their previous outing - ‘Master’.

7 Screen Studio's 'Thalapathy 67' will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will star, Thalapathy Vijay sir, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.