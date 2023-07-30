trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642302
Sanjay Dutt's Fierce Avatar Is Unmissable In Leo's First Look, Check It Out

The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Sanjay Dutt's Fierce Avatar Is Unmissable In Leo's First Look, Check It Out Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming film ‘Leo’ on the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, unveiled the first look of the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor. On Saturday, writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj took to Twitter and shared the first look video and wrote, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo.”

The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay’s Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.


The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'. Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy 'The Virgin Tree', which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles, as well as an untitled comedy alongside actor Arshad Warsi.

