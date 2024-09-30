Advertisement
Sardar 2: Malavika Mohanan Prepares For Another Challenging Role After ‘Thangalaan’ Success

Malavika Mohanan is set to take on another challenging role in 'Sardar 2' following the success of 'Thangalaan', showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sardar 2: Malavika Mohanan Prepares For Another Challenging Role After 'Thangalaan' Success

After delivering standout performances in films like 'Thangalaan' and 'Yudhra', Malavika Mohanan is ready to take on yet another demanding role in 'Sardar 2'. In 'Thangalaan', she showcased immense physical and mental strength, undergoing intense preparation, including MMA and combat training. 

During a fan interaction on social media in her #AskMalavika session, she shared insights into her upcoming Tamil project. When a fan asked: 

"Hi, what's your next Tamil project #AskMalavika?" 

Malavika responded, "Sardar 2! and it’s also a very different and challenging role for me in this one which has been very exciting!" 

Her excitement about Sardar 2 was evident when the project was announced. She shared her joy, saying, “Best start to my birthday week! So excited to announce my next project in Tamil! That too with this fantastic team! Can’t wait to get started on this one!” 

In addition to 'Sardar 2', Malavika will also appear alongside Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab.’ 

