Sardar 2: Malavika Mohanan Prepares For Another Challenging Role After ‘Thangalaan’ Success

After delivering standout performances in films like 'Thangalaan' and 'Yudhra', Malavika Mohanan is ready to take on yet another demanding role in 'Sardar 2'. In 'Thangalaan', she showcased immense physical and mental strength, undergoing intense preparation, including MMA and combat training.

During a fan interaction on social media in her #AskMalavika session, she shared insights into her upcoming Tamil project. When a fan asked:

"Hi, what's your next Tamil project #AskMalavika?"

Malavika responded, "Sardar 2! and it’s also a very different and challenging role for me in this one which has been very exciting!"

Her excitement about Sardar 2 was evident when the project was announced. She shared her joy, saying, “Best start to my birthday week! So excited to announce my next project in Tamil! That too with this fantastic team! Can’t wait to get started on this one!”

In addition to 'Sardar 2', Malavika will also appear alongside Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab.’