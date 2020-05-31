‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’: Mahesh Babu announces new film, fans cannot be more excited

New Delhi: On the occasion of his father-veteran actor Krishna’s birthday, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu announced his next film – ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. It marks his maiden collaboration with director Parasuram. Earlier today, Mahesh Babu took to social media to announce ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, along with the first look poster. It features Mahesh Babu from sideways with a Re 1 coin tattooed on his neck. The poster also has actor Krishna’s photo. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is Mahesh Babu’s 27th Telugu film.

“Here it is!!! ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ Blockbuster start for another hat-trick,” the 44-year-old superstar captioned his post.

Check out the poster here:

Twitter is overjoyed to hear about Mahesh Babu’s next film and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is one of the most trending hashtags as of now. The announcement comes as a treat to all his fans amid the lockdown.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is expected to go on floors later this year. It is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.