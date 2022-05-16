New Delhi: Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which opened worldwide in cinemas on May 12, has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The Telugu actioner is doing great business at the Box Office minting a huge amount at the ticket counters. The film is also Mahesh Babu's seventh century so far.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has fared well not just in Indian markets but overseas as well. The Parasuram directorial has managed to earn Rs 103 crore at the worldwide box office, as per a tweet by production house Mythri Movie Makers. The film is also doing well abroad. In USA, the film has earned 1.8 million dollars in three days of its release.

Earlier in the day, the makers commented on the negative social media trend against the Mahesh Babu starrer. Celebrating the love Sarkaru Vaari Paata is receiving at the box office, the makers tweeted, “From negative hashtag trends & memes even before the early shows were completed to now seeing #BlockbusterSVP trending on top while the 1st and 2nd shows are going fulls all over on the 3rd day. Enjoy the SuperStar Swag Season you all and thank you audiences for the Love.”

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' arrived in theatres on May 12. However, it opened to mixed reviews from the critics.Early reviews and social media buzz indicate that 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is a mediocre film, with only the lead pair serving as a saving grace. Apart from Mahesh Babu`s screen presence and his love track with Keerthy Suresh, the narrative and screenplay were unlikely to connect with the audience.

The film revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist.



