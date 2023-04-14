Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: Samantha In Mythological Drama Has Got Fans Talking About VFX, Love Story
Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: Samantha's film has an accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.
New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest outing Shaakuntalam has opened in theatres today and looks like her fans are already queuing up to watch the magnum opus. It has been directed by Gunasekhar and is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages respectively.
SHAAKUNTALAM TWITTER REVIEW:
The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. It marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional. Check out some fan reactions here:
3.25/5#Shaakuntalam3D #Shaakuntalamreview #ShaakuntalamInCinemasNow #shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/qiv8tXjWmk— Raghavendra_official (@vallepuraghav) April 14, 2023
#ShaakuntalamReview: Visually stunning! VFX adds a fresh twist to the classic tale. Impressive costumes. 3D experience is unique and amazing. @Samanthaprabhu2 looks gorgeous as Shakuntala. #Shaakuntalam #MustWatch #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Gunasekhar #DevMohan. pic.twitter.com/e1OCh1vkCV — Shiv Dwivedi (@theshivdwivedii) April 14, 2023
#ShaakuntalamReview
Most Efficient Movie Making of #Gunashekar Mark #ManiSharma
BGM Looks Very Beautiful and Gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 Acting
Set Visuals Making The Finest Art To Make Vision On Movie..
Overall Rating - 2.5
#Shaakuntalam @Gunasekhar1 @neelima_guna pic.twitter.com/542fvEtAHq — Asif Shaik (@URSASIFSHAIK) April 12, 2023
#Samantha's #Shaakuntalam First Half Review.#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Shaakunthalam #ShaakuntalamReview #ShaakunthalamReview #Gunasekhar #DilRaju #AlluArha #DevMohan pic.twitter.com/dtp1Jkf0sq — BuzZ Basket (@theBuzZBasket) April 14, 2023
SHAAKUNTALAM STAR CAST
Along with an alluring storyline, the film also has an accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.
The film is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks. It is produced by Neelima Guna, written and directed by Gunasekhar.
