SHAAKUNTALAM TWITTER REVIEW

Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: Samantha In Mythological Drama Has Got Fans Talking About VFX, Love Story

Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: Samantha's film has an accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest outing Shaakuntalam has opened in theatres today and looks like her fans are already queuing up to watch the magnum opus. It has been directed by Gunasekhar and is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages respectively. 

SHAAKUNTALAM TWITTER REVIEW:

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. It marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional. Check out some fan reactions here:

SHAAKUNTALAM STAR CAST

Along with an alluring storyline, the film also has an accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

The film is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks. It is produced by Neelima Guna, written and directed by Gunasekhar.

 

