Shah Rukh Khan Lauds Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' Trailer, Calls It Impressive

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the action-thriller 'King of Kotha' trailer starring Dulquer Salmaan and said that he was looking forward to the movie as he found it impressive.Shah Rukh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared the link of the trailer and wrote: "Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer, @dulQuer ! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!"Apart from Shah Rukh, the trailer was also launched by South legends Suriya, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna.

'King of Kotha', Dulquer's all-time high budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and tells the story of two eras. It is also Zee Sudios' first Malayalam film.On the work front for Shah Rukh, he is gearing up for 'Jawan'. In the film the star plays Vikram, a commando, sets out to rectify the wrongs in society with help from a group of women. The film is also an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee, in his first Hindi film. It stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.





He then has 'Dunki' with Rajkummar Hirani. Last year at the Red Sea International Film Festival he discussed the film. He sat down in Jeddah on the eve of the second edition of the festival, where the star is being honoured. He had just wrapped 'Dunki', which he describes as "a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling," in Saudi Arabia's Neom region, reports deadline.com."It's a big journey film and goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," SRK said about the Hirani-directed comedy.