Shehnaaz Gill trends on Twitter after Honsla Rakh breaks record, becomes highest Punjabi film opening of all time

New Delhi: Much anticipated Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa finally released on October 15 and became an instant box office success. The Amarjit Singh Saron-directed movie now holds the record of the highest opening Punjabi film of all time - beating ‘Shadaa’ - which also starred Diljit in the lead role.

The movie also marks Shehnaaz’s first screen outing after the untimely demise of her rumoured boyfriend - actor Sidharth Shukla. Twitteratis have showered love on the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and called her performance amazing.

Check out some of their tweets:

Today as I watched d film #HonslaRakh considering its d first Punjabi film I hav ever watched.

I was fully & sumptuously entertained.

I genuinely feel so proud of U @ishehnaaz_gill ur screen presence is flawless, UR a natural.

So proud of U

It's all Your dedication & honesty — kEn FeRnS (@kenferns) October 15, 2021

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh was also full of praise for her Honsla Rakh co-star. “Shehnaaz has worked really hard for the film because there are many layers of her in it. I remember that when we were casting her, everybody was doubting whether she will be able to (play) the role as she has her own nature and charm. So, she has worked really hard and the audience will get to see a full package of her including humour, drama and emotions,” the actor told Bollywood Hungama.