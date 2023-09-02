trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656772
APARNA NAIR DEATH

Shocking! Malayalam Actress Aparna Nair Found Dead At Home, Police Suspect 'Suicide'

Aparna Nair Death News: The actress was active on social media. Her last Instagram post was shared less than 11 hours before she was found hanging.




 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
Shocking! Malayalam Actress Aparna Nair Found Dead At Home, Police Suspect 'Suicide'

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam cine-serial actor Aparna Nair was found hanging at her residence, police said on Friday. The 33-year old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence near Karamana here last night, police said.

Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said. The incident happened around 7.30 PM on Thursday.

Police said they were informed about the incident by the private hospital where she was admitted after she was found hanging.

"We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death," a police officer told PTI.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aparna nair official (@aparna_nair_actress)

She is survived by her husband and two children. Police suspect that it was a case of suicide and that family issues were behind the extreme step.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police added.

