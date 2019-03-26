Shooting of Akashavani takes place in Vizag

Telugu playback singer Kala Bhairava will collaborate with his father MM Keeravani for a music video. The film is called Akashavani and it is being produced by SS Karthikeya, son of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The banner is called Showing Business Banner and it is a new age entertainer with a different and unique concept story.

Karthikeya is also taking the help of his father in the making of this film. All eyes are on Karthikeya as people want to see how well he will manage the production values of a film.

The concept poster of the film has been released back in November 2018 where we have gotten a glimpse of the stars forming the shape of radio in the sky along with few tribal people looking at them.

The poster itself has gotten the attention of the people because of the unusual and unique elements. The shooting of the film has started two months ago at Vizag.

The team is halfway through the shoot amidst the dense forest area near Paderu, where an artistic set has been erected. 50% of the assumed shoot is done.

Ashwin Gangaraju, who has assisted SS Rajamouli for the Baahubali Series is directing the film with an eccentric backdrop. The National Award winner, Sreekar Prasad is editing the film while Sai Madhav Burra, the contemporary Telugu screenwriter is penning the dialogues.