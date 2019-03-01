Shraddha Das to perform special dance number in Ayogya

Going by the news that has been doing rounds since a couple of days, the song Blockbuster form Allu Arjun’s Sarrainodu will replace song Ittage Rechhipodham in the Tamil remake of Temper film. Titled Ayogya, this film demands a special number as per the script and instead of looking or writing an item song, the makers have decided to replace it by Blockbuster, a foot-tapping song from the Boyapati Srinu directorial. Ayogya is directed by Venkat Mohan and is produced by B Madhu, who is popularly known as Tagore Madhu. This film has Raashi Khanna as the leading lady and she reprises the role essayed by Kajal Aggarwal in Telugu.

Initially, it was said that Sunny Leone might be roped in to perform the special number in the song. Shruthi haasan was also asked to do the song but she refused to. Names of many other heroines from the Tamil film industry were also heard. But now, finally, it is revealed that Shraddha Das, the Bengali bombshell will be doing the song. This film will mark Shraddha Das’s Tamil debut. The 31-year-old girl shared a video from her dance session on her Instagram handle recently and has shared the news too.

The shooting of this groovy song has reportedly kicked-off a couple of days ago and the makers are pretty much satisfied for having Shraddha on board for the special song. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently and has garnered good response from the makers. Ayogya is expected to release later this year.