Shruti Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi team up for first time

Last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner Singam 3, this will be Shruti's first Tamil outing in two years.

Chennai: Actors Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi have joined hands for the first time in the upcoming Tamil film "Laabam", which had its official launch ceremony on Monday in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu.

Last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner "Singam 3", this will be Shruti's first Tamil outing in two years.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film will be directed by National award-winning filmmaker SP Jananathan, popular for helming films such as "Iyarkai" and "Purampokku".

The cast also includes Kalaiarasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which has made films like "Orange Mittai", "Junga" and "Merku Thodarchi Malai", in association with 7 C S Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty currently. Last seen playing a transwoman in "Super Deluxe", he currently awaits the release of Tamil actioner "Sindhubaadh".

He also has Tamil film "Mamanithan" with director Seenu Ramaswamy in the pipeline. He's currently shooting for a yet-untitled project with director Vijay Chander.

 

