Sidhika Sharma talks about her romantic title track with Ammy Virk, says 'the song is a perfect mash-up of musical emotions'

New Delhi: Sidhika Sharma has won the hearts of the Indian audience ever since her acting debut. Sidhika Sharma, a native of Punjab, has been in a number of impressive music videos and collaborated with a number of well-known individuals. Along with Jassi Gill, the actress also made her acting debut in Fufadji. And now, Sidhika Sharma is ready to romance Ammy Virk in the hilarious rom-com tune Oye Makhna, which features drama and rib-tickling jokes. Simerjit Singh is the director of the picture.

Sidhika Sharma while taking about the new song from her upcoming film said, "One of the most popular songs from the film,'Kinna ankhiyan ch pawa kive kajra', is played at a moment that is very vital to the plot. The song is utterly calming with its uncomplicated melodies, serene lyrics, and love storyline. Everyone has always wanted to record love songs with their significant other under the stars, and this movie and this song have made that dream a reality. The song is a perfect mash-up of musical emotions; at one point, it could make you laugh, and at another, it might make you cry. Working with Amy has been a great pleasure and source of support. Go see the movie and shower you love as people are really adoring our new duo and especially our song."

Here is the trailer of the movie:

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma was seen in 'Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe' alongside Omkar Kapoor. She was also seen in a music video with Kaushal Tandon for 'Yaad Jab Aati Hai.' Apart from that, Sidhika Sharma did numerous songs like Manazoor Bewafaiyan, Chan Nalon Sohna with Gippy Garewal, and many more. She will also soon be seen on screen in Bollywood, which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects in the pipeline for this actor, which will be announced soon.