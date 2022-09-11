NewsEntertainmentRegional
SIIMA AWARDS 2022

SIIMA Awards 2022: ‘KGF 2’ star Yash looks stunning at the award night- Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: In recent times, ‘KGF 2’ has been the only film that has changed the dynamics with its unprecedented collection at the box office. While all the biggies of the industry were struggling to provide content that had a mass appeal, Yash served the audience with a massive blockbuster that is making headlines even today. His magic at the box office changed the dynamics of the Indian Film Industry along with making a shift in the Kannada film industry.   

The success achieved by actor so far in his career makes us look back at the time when he consciously said that one day big awards shows will one day happen in Bangalore. Now that the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards are being conducted in Bangalore, everything Yash did and said has finally become a reality. There is no doubt that Yash and ‘KGF 2’ have enjoyed a big win at the box office but SIIMA happening in Bangalore proves that the change the iconic star has brought all together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

From opening at 54 crore rupees to becoming the biggest star on the map, Yash has delivered it all. Both him and his films have won India over and have successfully set a mark in Indian cinema. While the film ‘KGF2’ managed to grab big numbers for its first-day collection, it has been constantly gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well. 

SIIMA Awards is one of the largest and most viewed film awards show in South India that celebrates the cinematic excellence in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The awards are being held in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11 this year.  

Siima Awards 2022KGF 2YashAllu ArjunKannada film awardsSIIMA Awards

