हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radha Ravi

Silence on #MeToo in South filmdom shocks Siddharth

In the midst of a controversy surrounding actor Radha Ravi's derogatory remarks against actress Nayanthara, actor Siddharth has said he was shocked to see how the southern film fraternity was either silent or cynical about the #MeToo movement in the country.

Silence on #MeToo in South filmdom shocks Siddharth

Mumbai: In the midst of a controversy surrounding actor Radha Ravi's derogatory remarks against actress Nayanthara, actor Siddharth has said he was shocked to see how the southern film fraternity was either silent or cynical about the #MeToo movement in the country.

"I was shocked that my entire fraternity was either silent or cynical about the #MeToo movement. I silently rued the fact that it would take only the anger of a powerful woman to make the sleeping wake up. If you speak up only when your own are affected, it's not called bravery," Siddharth tweeted on Sunday night.

His comment came a day after Radha Ravi, who is known for his insensitive digs, passed a remark on Nayanthara at the trailer launch of her upcoming Tamil film "Kolayuthir Kaalam".

Siddharth initially posted some tweets which he later deleted and then wrote: "My last tweets fail to communicate what I feel clear, owing to me needing more words to clarify them. I am deleting them out of respect to women and survivors. There is no need for muddled statements from men like me at this stage." 

The #MeToo movement in India started last year after actress Tanushree Dutta in September recalled an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008. 

Tags:
Radha RaviNayantharaSiddharth
Next
Story

Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakashipu to go on floors in June

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Last rites of martyr Hari Bhakar performed in his village Joosari in Nagaur, Rajasthan