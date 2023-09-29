trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668877
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SKANDA BOX OFFICE UPDATE

'Skanda' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni And Sreeleela-Starrer Earns Rs 11.5 Cr In India

As per a report by Sacnilk, 'Skanda' earned 11.50 Cr India net on its first day. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 10:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Skanda' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni And Sreeleela-Starrer Earns Rs 11.5 Cr In India Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, power-packed actioner 'Skanda: The Attacker' stars Ustaad Ram Pothineni and the talented Sreeleela. The much-awaited movie took the box office by storm on its opening day. 

As per a report by Sacnilk, 'Skanda' earned 11.50 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on September 15. However, it has now hit the screens on September 28.

It is expected that the movie will encash the Gandhi Jayanthi Holiday on Monday. So, it will be a five-day long weekend for the movie. Undoubtedly, 'Skanda' is expected to have huge openings.

Ram exudes strength in his position and delivers lengthy monologues with ease. In the movie, he plays a young man from Telangana, and his accent fits the part perfectly. Post the launch of the trailer, it was obvious that the fights are structured and  the action is prioritised over emotions.

Boyapati Sreenu is well known for his outrageous action films, and the same is demonstrated here. In Skanda, Sreeleela portrays the female lead, while Saiee Manjrekar also has a significant part to perform. The film's major antagonist is played by the young hero Prince, and notable Telugu actors may be seen in significant roles.

'Skanda' has enjoyed a pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The movie is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train