'Skanda' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni And Sreeleela-Starrer Earns Rs 11.5 Cr In India

New Delhi: Helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, power-packed actioner 'Skanda: The Attacker' stars Ustaad Ram Pothineni and the talented Sreeleela. The much-awaited movie took the box office by storm on its opening day.

As per a report by Sacnilk, 'Skanda' earned 11.50 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on September 15. However, it has now hit the screens on September 28.

It is expected that the movie will encash the Gandhi Jayanthi Holiday on Monday. So, it will be a five-day long weekend for the movie. Undoubtedly, 'Skanda' is expected to have huge openings.

Ram exudes strength in his position and delivers lengthy monologues with ease. In the movie, he plays a young man from Telangana, and his accent fits the part perfectly. Post the launch of the trailer, it was obvious that the fights are structured and the action is prioritised over emotions.

Boyapati Sreenu is well known for his outrageous action films, and the same is demonstrated here. In Skanda, Sreeleela portrays the female lead, while Saiee Manjrekar also has a significant part to perform. The film's major antagonist is played by the young hero Prince, and notable Telugu actors may be seen in significant roles.

'Skanda' has enjoyed a pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The movie is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar.