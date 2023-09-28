New Delhi: Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela-starrer 'Skanda' has hit the silver screen on September 28. The movie is all set to encash the Gandhi Jayanthi Holiday on Monday. So, it will be a five-day long weekend for the movie. Touted as an actioner, the film was released amidst much fanfare.

For all those who have seen the movie on its opening day didn't shy from sharing their opinion on twitter.

#SkandaReview

Blockbuster movie __

My rating 4/5

Ram performance superb __

Sreeleela __ dancer vere level __

Thaman bgm is good _

Overall blockbuster __

Donot miss it in theatres __

Enjoy mass movie in weekend _#SkandaCultJathara

Boya Mass _,

RAMP __ ___ pic.twitter.com/sjEJYectVq — Sudeep cherry (@Sudeepcherry) September 28, 2023

Ram exudes strength in his position and delivers lengthy monologues with ease. In the movie, he plays a young man from Telangana, and his accent fits the part perfectly. The takeaways from the trailer also include how the fights are structured and how the action is prioritised over emotions.

Skanda

Haaaa idea yela vochinada anna

Two state cm kuthru nii kidnap cheyandam yenti anna

Commercial movie enjoy cheyochu _________#SkandaReview — bobbilli puli ___ (@Bobbilipuli99) September 28, 2023

#SkandaReview

Totally @ramsayz Performance Anthe.

Positive:

Ram performance

Fights too over but Ok digest chesukunta

Negitive:

Thaman BGM and Songs

Screen play

Story.

One word lo @ramsayz One Man Show.#SkandaRAMpage https://t.co/7NytYKZklX — Ganesh sarma ravannacult (@GaneshC76125661) September 28, 2023

Surprisingly Comedy and Family dialogues in second half worked really well ___



Asla expect cheyala.. Second half lo parents gurinchi oka pedda dialogue vuntadhi literally



nen ellina show lo claps kottaru... ____#SkandaRAMpage #RAmPOthineni #SkandaReview

#RAPO _ — Skandaodu on Sep 28th _ (@Nithinsayz) September 28, 2023

Boyapati Sreenu is well known for his outrageous action films, and the same is demonstrated here. In Skanda, Sreeleela portrays the female lead, while Saiee Manjrekar also has a significant part to perform. The film's major antagonist is played by the young hero Prince, and notable Telugu actors may be seen in significant roles.

'Skanda' is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. It has enjoyed a pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The movie is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar.