'SKANDA' TWITTER REVIEW

'Skanda' Twitter Review: Ram Pothineni's Actioner Bowls Over Fans, Check Netizens' Honest First Reactions And Review

In 'Skanda', Ram exudes strength in his position and delivers lengthy monologues with ease. In the movie, he plays a young man from Telangana, and his accent fits the part perfectly. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Boyapati Sreenu is well known for his outrageous action films
  • Sreeleela portrays the female lead
'Skanda' Twitter Review: Ram Pothineni's Actioner Bowls Over Fans, Check Netizens' Honest First Reactions And Review

New Delhi: Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela-starrer 'Skanda' has hit the silver screen on September 28. The movie is all set to encash the Gandhi Jayanthi Holiday on Monday. So, it will be a five-day long weekend for the movie. Touted as an actioner, the film was released amidst much fanfare. 

For all those who have seen the movie on its opening day didn't shy from sharing their opinion on twitter. 

Ram exudes strength in his position and delivers lengthy monologues with ease. In the movie, he plays a young man from Telangana, and his accent fits the part perfectly. The takeaways from the trailer also include how the fights are structured and how the action is prioritised over emotions.

Boyapati Sreenu is well known for his outrageous action films, and the same is demonstrated here. In Skanda, Sreeleela portrays the female lead, while Saiee Manjrekar also has a significant part to perform. The film's major antagonist is played by the young hero Prince, and notable Telugu actors may be seen in significant roles.

'Skanda' is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. It has enjoyed a pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The movie is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. 

 

