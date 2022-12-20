Slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa during ‘Kranti’ promotional event, Kichcha Sudeepa condemns attack

Vijayanagar: An unidentified person threw a slipper at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa when he was promoting his upcoming movie Kranti in Karnataka`s Hosapete on Sunday evening. A video of this incident, which went viral, shows the actor standing on a stage when all of a sudden, a slipper hits his shoulder. Police personnel immediately surrounded Darshan after the attack for protection. To calm the fans down in the gathering, the actor said, "It is not your mistake brother. No problem." Darshan said, "It`s an unexpected incident."

Darshan is visiting different places for his upcoming movie `Kranti`. Even after the attack, Darshan attended all the remaining events as planned. Police are investigating the incident to find the culprits. The event took place during the premiere of a song from `Kranti,` which is scheduled to open on January 26. Darshan garlanded the statue of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for the song`s launch.

Kichcha Sudeepa also took to Twitter and condemned the act. He also called the video disturbing.

Darshan had been in the news for his recent comments on ‘luck goddess’ during some other promotional event of his upcoming film ‘Kranti’. The comments of the actor angered many who called out this statement misogynistic and disrespectful towards women. Darshan also made it to headlines when he was arrested over accusations of abusing his wife around a decade ago.

(With ANI inputs)