Sneha Prasanna shares a pic from sets of VVR

South Indian actor Sneha Prasanna has been part of many Telugu films till now and she was one of the top heroines of Tollywood a decade ago. She was pretty popular for her roles in Priyamaina Neeku, Hanuman Junction, Venky, and Sankranti. This actor had taken a break from films for a few years. The actor completely focused on her personal life after her son was born. Now, her son Vihaan is 3-years-old and the actor has made a comeback to movies with Allu Arjun’s S/o Satyamurthy.

The actor’s latest film Vinaya Vidheya Rama has been receiving mixed responses at the box office. The film has Ram Charan Tej in the lead role and Sneha played his sister-in-law. Her role was a full length one and quite a strong one too.

While she was shooting for this film, the actor took her son Vihaan to the sets whenever he had holidays. And surprisingly, Vihaan had a lot of fun on the sets of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Well, as the film has released, the actor shared a picture of Vihaan and Charan on her Instagram account.

She wrote, “A throwback from #VVR sets. Vihaan has a huge fan RC fan in him and Ram had a kid in him to play with Vihaan every time I took him to the sets. Sweethearts… (sic).”

The actor is in talks with a couple of projects in Telugu and she will be announcing them soon.