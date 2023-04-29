topStoriesenglish2600560
Sobhita Dhulipala Drops BTS Pics With Aishwarya Lekshmi From 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Last Day Shoot

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s five-part novel series of the same name. 

Apr 29, 2023

Mumbai: After `Ponniyin Selvan 2` hit theatres, actress Sobhita Dhulipala took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few pictures from the sets of the franchise. She posted adorable clicks of hers as Vaanathi which she had shot on the last shooting day of PS1 and PS2. In the caption, she wrote, "Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I`m Romba romba nandri."

Check out her pictures here:

Sobhita, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second instalment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s five-part novel series of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest is expected to be told in the second part.

Sobhita will be next seen in `Night Manager 2`, `Made in Heaven 2` and `The Monkey Man`. 

