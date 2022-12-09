Sobhita Dhulipala looks GORGEOUS in the music video of Sol from 'PS1'-Watch

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala who was last seen in PS1 as Vaanathi received a ton of accolades from the audience and reviewers for her performance in the film. While every aesthetic of the film was loved, from periodic scenes to the songs, one song Sol by A. R. Rahman and Rakshita Suresh had taken us by Strom. Initially, the makers had dropped this song without the video but today, they have dropped a full-fledged music video starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Trisha.

In the music video, we can see Sobhita Dhulipala dancing with the utmost grace as a Sakhi to Trisha’s character. She can be carried off the entire song along with Trisha on her shoulder and we are so amazed by Dhulipala’s presence throughout.

The actress was last seen in the role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in PS1 and had become a talking point for her role. Her big eyes held the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure made her stand out. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.