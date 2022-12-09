topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala looks GORGEOUS in the music video of Sol from 'PS1'-Watch

In the music video, we can see Sobhita Dhulipala dancing with the utmost grace as a Sakhi to Trisha’s character. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In the music video, we can see Sobhita Dhulipala dancing with the utmost grace as a Sakhi to Trisha’s character.
  • She can be carried off the entire song along with Trisha on her shoulder and we are so amazed by Dhulipala’s presence throughout.

Trending Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala looks GORGEOUS in the music video of Sol from 'PS1'-Watch

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala who was last seen in PS1 as Vaanathi received a ton of accolades from the audience and reviewers for her performance in the film. While every aesthetic of the film was loved, from periodic scenes to the songs, one song Sol by  A. R. Rahman and Rakshita Suresh had taken us by Strom. Initially, the makers had dropped this song without the video but today, they have dropped a full-fledged music video starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Trisha.  

In the music video, we can see Sobhita Dhulipala dancing with the utmost grace as a Sakhi to Trisha’s character. She can be carried off the entire song along with Trisha on her shoulder and we are so amazed by Dhulipala’s presence throughout. 

The actress was last seen in the role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in  PS1 and had become a talking point for her role. Her big eyes held the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure made her stand out. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.

Live Tv

Sobhita DhulipalaPS1PS1 Sobhita DhulipalaAishwarya Rai Bachchan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!