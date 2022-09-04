Sobhita Dhulipala’s first look from mega budget epic Ponniyin Selvan OUT!

New Delhi: Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is creating a buzz on the internet as the release date of the trailer is coming nearer. Touted as one of the biggest films of the year, the trailer and audio of the film will be launched on Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on September 6.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers dropped in the first look poster of ‘Made in Heaven’ actor Sobhita Dhulipala from the film. In the poster, Sobhita is all dressed in the ancient look with heavy jewellery. She will be essaying the character of Vanathi in the film. “Quick witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi!” the caption read. The film also marks Sobhita Dhulipala’s debut in the Tollywood film industry.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The ensemble star cast of the film includes, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, while it has been shot by Ravi Varman. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on 30th September 2022 and will be the first Tamil film to be screened in IMAX theatres.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Telugu film ‘Major’ alongside Adivi Sesh and Prakash Raj. She made her film debut with Anurag Kashyap's ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ in the year 2016 and gained prominence with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Made in Heaven’ where she played the role of Tara.