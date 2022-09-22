NewsEntertainmentRegional
THE GHOST

Sonal Chauhan drops action-packed BTS video from the sets of ‘The Ghost’- Watch

Sonal Chauhan dropped a BTS video from the sets of her upcoming film 'The Ghost' with Nagarjuna. The actress was also injured during the MMA training.

New Delhi: Actress Sonal Chauhan will be sharing the screen space with Nagarjuna in forthcoming power packed action-thriller ‘The Ghost’. Sonal took to her social media profile and shared a BTS video featuring herself and Nagarjuna training for weapons. The BTS video is quite interesting where we can see them prepping for the action scenes and holding some heavy guns, which definitely piques the audience's interest. 

Sonal also had a fracture during her MMA training recently and was told to avoid any training/action scenes for a couple of weeks despite that she continued shooting and well, her dedication is quite commendable. 

Fans of the actress took to the comments section to share their excitement for the film. ‘This looks so exciting!! Can’t wait,’ commented one user. Fans were also concerned about her injury during the shoot. “Hope you didn't got injured at the time of shoot,” wrote a user. 

See the video - 

‘The Ghost’, is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma and Srikanth Iyengar. It is slated to release on 5th October 2022. 

Apart from ‘The Ghost’, Sonal Chauhan is also busy with yet another massive project, ‘Adipurush’, the bilingual Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on 12 January 2023 in theatres worldwide. 

