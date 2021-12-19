‘Soul of 'RRR' lies in flashback sequence with Ajay Devgn,’ reveals SS Rajmouli

Chennai: Director SS Rajamouli has disclosed that the soul of 'RRR', featuring actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead, lies in the flashback episode of actor Ajay Devgn in the film.

Music has been a big asset in all of Rajamouli's films and music director Keeravani, who has scored the music for 'RRR', has a unique style when it comes to scoring music for films.

Like most other music directors, Keeravani does not start with the beginning of the film but watches the entire film and then picks a point that touches his soul to start his re-recording.

When IANS asked Rajamouli as to which point music director Keeravani chose in 'RRR' as the soul of this film, director Rajamouli replied, "He saw the entire film and said the flashback episode of Ajay (Devgn) sir is the heart and soul of the film and that is where the story starts and that is where I am going to start my re-recording from."

"He first made a background score for a 12 to 15-minute sequence and then he started the background score for the rest of the film. But even in that 10-15-minute episode, there was one point -- the soul point of that episode, which he was not happy with.

"He said, 'We can go forward but I have to revisit this place as something is missing here. After struggling for almost two months, one day, he suddenly came up with a song, saying, we will play this song here. He wrote the lyrics himself. That is the 'Janani' song. That is why we call it the 'Soul of RRR'," the director disclosed.