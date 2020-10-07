South actor Tovino Thomas in ICU, suffers injury on 'Kala' sets

New Delhi: Popular Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was rushed to the hospital after suffering a critical injury on the sets of movie 'Kala'. According to a report in TOI.com, the actor has been kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The report quotes his manager as saying that the shoot was taking place in Piravom and it was during an action sequence that Tovino got badly hurt. He was injured around the stomach area some days back and rushed to hospital after he complained of excruciating pain.

The manager of Tovino told TOI, "Initially we all thought that it was a small injury, but yesterday Tovino felt the pain that got worsened today. The doctors said that he has an internal injury and thus requires more care."

Tovino Thomas, 31, made his debut in 2012 with the Malayalam film Prabhuvinte Makkal. He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Ennu Ninte Moideen in 2015. He also won the Kerala Film Critics Association Award for his performance in Mayaanadhi which released in 2017.

Meanwhile, 'Kala' is helmed by Rohith VS. It is written by Yadhu Pushpakaran, Rohith VS. The film features Tovino Thomas, Lal, Divya Pillai in lead roles and it slated to hit the screens next year.