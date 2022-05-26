Thiruvananthapuram: The survivor of the 2017 sexual assault met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here on Thursday and shared her concerns with him over the fate of the case.

Emerging from the meeting, the victim actress said she was "completely satisfied" with the "positive response" from the CM.

"The Chief Minister has assured me that he will be with me in the case. Thanks a lot for that. I fully trust his words. I am very happy about the assurance given me by the Chief Minister. He has assured all support of the government in the investigation of the case," she said. She was accompanied by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi.

She also reportedly submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister listing out certain demands.

Her meeting with the Chief Minister came in the wake of a plea moved by her in the Kerala High Court alleging political interference by the ruling LDF government and that there was a move to derail the probe in the case in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

The issue had triggered a war of words between leaders of ruling LDF and opposition Congress, particularly in the midst of campaign for bypoll being held in Thrikkakara assembly constituency in Ernakulam district.

While the ruling CPI(M) said it should be examined whether there was any vested interest behind her plea, the opposition attacked the LDF government alleging bid to sabotage investigation in the case.

The government had informed the Kerala High Court that the victim's fears regarding the investigation and trial in the matter were 'unfounded' as the government's stand from the start has been to ensure she gets justice.

The submission was made by the prosecution before Justice Ziyad Rahman A A during the hearing of the plea moved by the victim.