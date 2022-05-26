हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South actress assault case

South actress assault case: Survivor meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, submits memorandum

South Actress sexual assault case: Her meeting with the Chief Minister came in the wake of a plea moved by her in the Kerala High Court alleging political interference by the ruling LDF government and that there was a move to derail the probe in the case in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

South actress assault case: Survivor meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, submits memorandum
Pic Courtesy: Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: The survivor of the 2017 sexual assault met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here on Thursday and shared her concerns with him over the fate of the case.

Emerging from the meeting, the victim actress said she was "completely satisfied" with the "positive response" from the CM.

"The Chief Minister has assured me that he will be with me in the case. Thanks a lot for that. I fully trust his words. I am very happy about the assurance given me by the Chief Minister. He has assured all support of the government in the investigation of the case," she said. She was accompanied by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi.

She also reportedly submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister listing out certain demands.

Her meeting with the Chief Minister came in the wake of a plea moved by her in the Kerala High Court alleging political interference by the ruling LDF government and that there was a move to derail the probe in the case in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

The issue had triggered a war of words between leaders of ruling LDF and opposition Congress, particularly in the midst of campaign for bypoll being held in Thrikkakara assembly constituency in Ernakulam district.

While the ruling CPI(M) said it should be examined whether there was any vested interest behind her plea, the opposition attacked the LDF government alleging bid to sabotage investigation in the case.

The government had informed the Kerala High Court that the victim's fears regarding the investigation and trial in the matter were 'unfounded' as the government's stand from the start has been to ensure she gets justice.

The submission was made by the prosecution before Justice Ziyad Rahman A A during the hearing of the plea moved by the victim. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
South actress assault caseDileepdileep caseKerala CMPinarayi Vijayan
Next
Story

South superstar Mahesh Babu's films massively mocked by north Indian audience!

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Imran Khan's attack on America